UN fact-finding mission members appointed for Donetsk prison attack

-
ALSO READ
Fact-finding mission will probe Ukraine prison killings: UN chief
'Kill more': Facebook fails to detect hate against Rohingya Muslims
Russian forces attack Ukrainian thermal power plant in Donetsk, cause fire
5 killed as Russian soldiers pound eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk
Zelenskyy asks remaining Ukrainian civilians to evacuate from Donetsk
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed members of a fact-finding mission to look into the July 29 attack on a Donetsk prison in Ukraine that reportedly killed dozens of prisoners of war, said his spokesman.
Guterres announced his decision to launch the fact-finding mission on August 3, following requests from the governments of Ukraine and Russia, which accused each other of carrying out the fatal attack on the prison in Olenivka, Xinhua news agency reported.
In Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, the Secretary-General announced his intention to appoint retired General Carlos dos Santos Cruz of Brazil to lead the mission. The appointment has now been done, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman.
Guterres has also appointed the other members of the team: Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir of Iceland and Issoufou Yacouba of Niger, the spokesman added.
The terms of reference of the mission as well as the make-up of the team were shared with Ukraine and Russia. The UN will now continue to work to obtain the necessary assurances to guarantee secure access to the site and any other relevant locations, said Dujarric.
"As the Secretary-General said very clearly in Lviv, to put it simply, a fact-finding mission must be free to find the facts. The team must be able to gather and analyse necessary information. Above all, that means safe, secure and unfettered access to people, places and evidence without any interference from any party," he added.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU