UN General Assembly defers action on Afghanistan, Myanmar representatives

The has decided to defer action on the representatives of and Myanmar, which means that the incumbent representatives will continue to represent their countries.

The current representative of Afghanistan, Ghulam M. Isaczai, was appointed by former Ashraf Ghani government before the Taliban takeover in August, reports Xinhua news agency.

While the representative, Kyaw Moe Tun, was appointed by the elected National League for Democracy government prior to the February 1 military coup.

While the Taliban has appointed Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, who was its spokesperson in Qatar, as its permanent representative, Myanmar's military regime has named Aung Thurein to the post. None of them have been recognised by the world body.

The General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to approve the report of its Credentials Committee without a vote.

The Credentials Committee reported that there were two contending communications each concerning the representation of and of at the current session of the General Assembly.

"The chair (of the Credentials Committee) proposed that the committee defer its decision on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of and on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of to the 76th session of the General Assembly. The proposal was adopted without a vote (by the Credentials Committee)," read the report of the Credentials Committee.

The delay in action is indefinite as no further meetings of the Credentials Committee are scheduled.

The Credentials Committee is made up of the Bahamas, Bhutan, Chile, China, Namibia, Russia, Sierra Leone, Sweden, and the US.

Swedish UN ambassador Anna Karin Enestrom serves as chair of the committee.

