India vs Afghanistan live telecast to begin at 7:30 pm on Star Sports 2

The team will try to finish its World Cup 2022 qualifier campaign on a high as the Sunil Chhetri-led side aims to beat in Doha and secure the third spot in Group E. India needs only a draw to secure a berth in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in 2023.

The team snapped its 11-match winless run against Bangladesh last week.

India's head coach, Igor Stimac, will count on the momentum generated by the 2-0 win against 'tricky customers' Bangladesh on June 7, when Chhetri scored a brace. Stimac is likely to field his best team to end India's campaign on a high.

Afghanistan, placed fourth with five points, has had meagre pickings here so far. With just one point from two matches, it would target a finish ahead of India on the points table, though finishing fourth too, would likely be enough for them to advance to the final round of qualifiers for the Asian Cup China 2023.

head to head

India has won 6 out of 9 matches played against Afghanistan, while one match ended in a draw. When the two teams last met in World Cup 2022 qualifiers in 2019, was able to draw the game.

football match: When and Where to watch



When football match will begin according to India time?



The kick-off time for India vs Afghanistan match accordig to Indian Standard Time is 7:30 pm on June 15.

How to watch the live telecast of India vs Afghanistan match?



The India vs Afghanistan football match will be telecast live on Star Sports Channels. Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the match with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 3.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan match?



Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Afghanistan football match.

Here’s the team line-up of both the teams:



team



Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

Afghanistan football team



Goalkeepers: Ovays Azizi, Faisal Hamidi, Hamidullah Wakily.

Defenders: Masih Saighani, David Najem, Zohib Islam Amiri, Najim Haidary, Hussain Alizada, Sharif Mukhammad, Hassan Amin.

Midfielders: Adam Najem, Noor Husin, Zubayr Amiri, Farshad Noor (Capt), Faysal Shayesteh, Maziar Kouhyar, Fardin Hakimi, Milad Intezar, Abassin Alikhil, Zelfy Nazary, Samir Samandari.

Forwards: Jabar Sharza, Norlla Amiri, Omran Haydary, Amredin Sharifi, Omid Popalzay, Hossein Zamani, Fareed Sadat.