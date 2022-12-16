JUST IN
UN may run out of food for Pakistan flood victims due to lack of funds
Fed's message on rate hold for 'some time' clashes with 2023 rate-cut bets
$115 billion thematic ETF boom unhindered despite mounting losses
UK to ease financial rules in post-Brexit shakeup to attract investments
Bank of Canada hikes policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.25%
Indian govt allows Lankans to hold $10,000 worth of rupee in cash
Yemen's government signs $1 billion aid package with UAE-based fund
Iraqi PM says nearly $2.5 bn embezzled from tax authority recovered
Credit Suisse lays off one-third of China-based investment bankers
'Risk of recession' increased, expect to raise rates more: ECB's Lagarde
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Finance
Global coal consumption set to hit new high this yr despite ambitious goals
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UN may run out of food for Pakistan flood victims due to lack of funds

The UN World Food Programme will run out of funds to feed 2.7 million people by Jan. 15, Chris Kaye, the agency's representative in Pakistan said

Topics
United Nations | Pakistan  | Floods

Kamran Haider | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The United Nations said the global community has not provided enough funds after the devastating floods in Pakistan and that may lead to suspension of its food support program next month.

The UN World Food Programme will run out of funds to feed 2.7 million people by Jan. 15, Chris Kaye, the agency’s representative in Pakistan, told reporters in Islamabad. UN and Pakistan’s joint garnered only about 30% of the $816 million funds requested, according to Julien Harneis, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan.

“We aren’t getting financing. That’s deeply worried us,” said Harneis in Islamabad at an event after unveiling a UN report on the floods. “International capitals lack understanding of the situation on the ground.”

Pakistan’s unprecedented floods in the summer killed more than 1,700 people, inundated third of the nation and reduced the nation’s growth by half. The floods have left about $32 billion in damages and losses to the nation’s economy.

As many as 9.1 million people can be pushed below the poverty line as more funding is needed to restore livelihood activities, according to the UN report. About 1.1 million more people would be added to the affected population that needs critical life-saving food support and seven million people also need nutrition assistance, said the report.

“We have a major, very serious crisis ahead of us,” said Kaye.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United Nations

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 12:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.