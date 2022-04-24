UN secretary-general to visit Turkey before having talks in Russia, Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General will pay a visit to on Monday before having talks in Moscow and Kiev as part of efforts to resolve the conflict between and .

The secretary-general will have a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Guterres will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 26 and 28 respectively, a UN spokesman said Friday.

Guterres will visit Moscow on April 26 and have "a working meeting and lunch" with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres.

During his trip to Ukraine, Guterres will also have a working meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and meet with staff of UN agencies to discuss the scaling up of humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian people, Dujarric said.

has been playing a mediator role to end the conflict between and as Ankara has close ties with both countries. In March, hosted foreign ministers of and Russia, as well as a meeting between the negotiation teams of the two countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)