UN seeks $109 million to support people in eastern Ukraine next year

UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani on Tuesday launched the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan seeking $190 million to support next year 1.8 million people affected by the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday.
"The Plan seeks US$190 million to provide humanitarian aid and protection to 1.8 million most vulnerable in 2022," OCHA said in a press release.
Some 2.9 million people are projected to necessitate humanitarian assistance altogether and the response plan will cover education, food, health, protection, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, PCHA added.
In 2014, Ukraine initiated a military operation against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following a coup in Kyiv that affected a change in the legally-elected government.
The Ukrainian government has blamed the Donbas crisis on Russia, but Moscow has denied any involvement in the internal Ukrainian conflict.
