UN sets up safe spaces along Ukraine's borders, feeds over 330,000 people

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in port city Mariupol
Ukraine crisis: Zelensky warns of World War III, if talks with Russia fails
There cannot be 'denazification' in agreement with Russia: Zelensky
Russia warns of diplomatic breakdown with US over Putin criticism
Ukraine crisis: France freezes $24 bn of Russian Central Bank's assets
-
UN has set up safe spaces along the Ukrainian border and has reached to more than 3,30,000 people with food assistance since the war began in Ukraine in late February.
The Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, in a press briefing on Monday said, two United Nations agencies, UNICEF and UNHCR, have set up "Blue Dots" centres, which are "one-stop safe spaces for children and women," at various places along Ukraine's border in neighbouring countries.
"Blue Dots" centres are set up in coordination with local governments and civil society organizations and "help to identify unaccompanied and separated children and ensure their protection, as well as provide a hub for essential services and information for travelling families," Dujarric said.
Furthermore, the UN World Food Programme said it has reached more than 330,000 people inside Ukraine with food assistance since the Russian invasion, according to Dujarric. He added that food delivery to cooperating partners is also being accentuated.
"In Kharkiv, the World Food Programme doubled its bread distribution through partners, reaching nearly 78 metric tonnes for about 260,000 people. In Kyiv -- following the delivery of 26 metric tonnes of high-energy biscuits - WFP's partners have delivered about 325 metric tonnes of vegetable oil and 478 metric tonnes of wheat flour to nearly 70,000 vulnerable people. In Dnipro, some 2.2 metric tonnes of mixed canned food was also distributed to the most vulnerable," Dujarric said.
On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU