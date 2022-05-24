Uncertain US economic outlook jars markets amid Ukraine war, Fed rate hike

-
ALSO READ
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
Will markets absorb Fed's half-point whiplash?
Is the US Fed rate hike always bad for equity markets? What analysts say
US Fed Policy Preview: What are the markets expecting?
Nomura sees 75bps Fed hike in June, July; markets will absorb it: Analysts
-
The outlook for the US economy is unusually cloudy as war rages in Ukraine, commodity prices surge and the Federal Reserve embarks on a tricky campaign to tame inflation with higher interest rates.
Panelists said during a World Economic Forum panel Monday in Davos that the uncertainty is rattling financial markets and complicating investment decisions for businesses.
Adena Friedman, president of the NASDAQ stock exchange company, says a selling decision is much easier than a buying decision" for investors who can't see where things are headed.
Friedman said the U.S. Federal Reserve faces a difficult job raising rates enough to tame the highest inflation in four decades without tipping the economy into a recession.
Harvard University's Jason Furman, top economic adviser in the Obama White House, sounded cautiously optimistic that the United States could escape recession over the next year. That is partly because the job market has been strong and households still have plenty of savings even though Americans complain bitterly about surging inflation.
He says most people have jobs but what matters to them is that they're getting a once-in-a-generation pay cut'' because wage hikes are falling behind rising prices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU