Unequal access to vaccines skews global recovery: IMF chief economist

The global economy is recovering from the pandemic at an uneven pace due to unequal access to vaccinations, with the Delta variant threatening those countries lacking essential medical supplies, the IMF's chief economist warned on Wednesday.
"Right now what we are seeing is highly unequal access to vaccinations, including therapeutics and diagnostics. Therefore, what we're seeing is a diverging recovery,” IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said during a webinar at the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
"The number one issue is how do we get to a point where we have good coverage of populations in terms of vaccination rates everywhere in the world."
