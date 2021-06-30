JUST IN
Unequal access to vaccines skews global recovery: IMF chief economist

Right now what we are seeing is highly unequal access to vaccinations, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath

Press Trust of India 

Gita Gopinath, IMF Chief Economist
The global economy is recovering from the pandemic at an uneven pace due to unequal access to vaccin­ations, with the Delta variant threatening those countries lacking essential medical supplies, the IMF's chief economist warned on Wednesday.

"Right now what we are seeing is highly unequal access to vaccinations, including thera­peutics and diagnostics. Therefore, what we're seein­g is a diverging recovery,” IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said during a webinar at the annual meeting of the E­urop­ean Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

"The number one issue is how do we get to a point where we have good coverage of populations in terms of vaccination rates everywhere in the world."

First Published: Wed, June 30 2021. 22:38 IST

