United Airlines' pilots agree on reduced schedule to avert 2,850 furloughs

-
ALSO READ
United Airlines announces job cuts for 2,850 pilots, biggest in its history
United Airlines sending layoff notices to nearly half of its US employees
United Airlines to axe 16,370 workers, many more going without pay
US regulators downgrade Pakistan's air safety rating, bar flights
United Airlines plans to furlough 16,000 workers, fewer than expected
-
CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines'
Under the agreement, United will spread a drastically reduced flying schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic across its entire pilot base to save jobs and reduce the need for costly and timely training once demand returns.
"In addition to avoiding furloughs, this agreement greatly enhances our ability to bounce back," Bryan Quigley, United's senior vice president of flight operations, said in a memo to employees.
United is still planning to furlough more than 12,000 frontline employees on Oct. 1 unless Congress agrees to extend $25 billion in federal aid that has covered airlines' payroll for the past six months.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Franklin Paul and Matthew Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU