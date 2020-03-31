UNSC unanimously adopts resolution on safety, security of peacekeepers

The UN Security Council (UNSC) has unanimously adopted Resolution 2518, a first of its kind, vowing to take all-dimensional measures to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers.

"This is the first resolution on the safety and security of peacekeepers and is well-received by the broad membership as a timely fit for the current peacekeeping situation in line with the expectations of the community," Xinhua news agency quoted a statement as saying on Monday.

The resolution was sponsored by China and co-sponsored by 43 countries, including Italy, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, South Africa, Russia, Spain, Turkey and Vietnam, according to the statement.

It covers areas such as training, health, technology, partnerships, including strengthening training system, improving health security and relief capabilities, requiring peacekeeping missions to strengthen communication with host countries and build mutual trust, improving the level of technology application, strengthening coordination mechanism arrangements, and supporting the African Union and other regional organizations' capacity-building through partnerships.

For 72 years, operations have played a significant role in the political settlement of hot-spot issues as an effective means of maintaining peace and security, according to the statement.

There are currently more than 95,000 peacekeepers on active duty in 13 mission areas.

The challenges faced by these operations were on the rise, with traditional and non-traditional security factors posing serious threats to the security of peacekeepers.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN and a crucial year for the implementation of the "Action for Peace" initiative.