Unusual for firm acquiring TikTok to give funds to US Treasury: White House

-
ALSO READ
Oracle working with investors to acquire TikTok's US business: Report
Microsoft's long history in China complicates potential deal with TikTok
Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in US TikTok ops within 90 days
Donald Trump seeks TikTok payment to US, despite no clear authority
Republican senators back ByteDance's offer to divest Tiktok's US operations
-
President Donald Trump wants to deny China some of the proceeds from the sale of ByteDance's US operations of its video-sharing app TikTok, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday, but it would be unusual for any company that acquires TikTok to provide funds to the US Treasury.
"Well he's said that," Kudlow told CNBC when asked about Trump's demand that part of the proceeds from the TikTok sale he has ordered go to the US Treasury.
"I acknowledge that it's unusual. The president has his own mind on some of these things," Kudlow said.
"I don't know whether that will end up being the case when the Treasury gets its bids in from potential bidders. But the president has said that. I think he probably would like to deny China some of the proceeds of the TikTok sale," Kudlow added.
Trump ordered ByteDance last week to divest TikTok's US operations within 90 days, the latest effort to ramp up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles.
Trump has said he would support an effort by Microsoft Corp
Oracle Corp
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU