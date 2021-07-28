UPS shares hit three-month low on worries e-commerce is cooling

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
Delta strain overtakes Alpha variant to become dominant variant in US
Delta variant predicted to become predominant mutation across US: CDC
Delta variant of Covid spreads to much of Iran triggering jump in cases
-
United Parcel Service shares fell to a three-month low on Tuesday on worries that growth from the pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom may be fading.
The company said second-quarter domestic volume fell 2.9 per cent, with ground – composed largely of e-commerce deliveries – dropping 4 per cent versus the year earlier.
“Investors are likely reading this as an indication the pandemic-driven demand trend is slowing,” Cowen Research analyst Helane Becker said in a client note. The stock was down 9.3 per cent at $190.32 in midday trading, its lowest price since late April.
UPS has been a key beneficiary of the pandemic shift to online shopping. Like rival FedEx it responded to the boom in home delivery demand by adding profit-boosting surcharges. The share price decline came despite second-quarter profit and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates.
Excluding items, UPS earned $3.06 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of $2.82, according to Refinitiv data. Total revenue jumped 14.5 per cent to $23.42 billion, beating a forecast $23.24 billion.
Executives said domestic package volume could be under pressure in the second half of the year as some shoppers return to in-store shopping and customers scramble to replenish inventory at a time when goods are getting stuck in clogged seaports and rail yards.
Since Carol Tomé became CEO in June 2020, UPS has been reining in costs and focusing on high-margin packages under her “better not bigger” strategy. During the second quarter, UPS reported growth in lucrative air and healthcare shipments.
Inflation and the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus are creating uncertainty as UPS prepares for the upcoming holiday shipping peak — when delivery demand is expected to exceed supply by 5 million packages per day.
UPS is reserving planes and other equipment needed for the expected surge, Tome said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU