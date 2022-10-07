JUST IN
US adds 263,000 jobs; unemployment rate falls to 3.5% in September
World food price index fell for sixth consecutive month in September: FAO
World could lose $4 trillion in economic output between now and 2026: IMF
Indian car makers propose tax cut on imports in trade deal with Britain
140 organisations worldwide ask IMF to issue $650 bn to help poor nations
UK shows labour market slowdown with recession concerns rising: Survey
Sri Lanka begins crucial debt restructuring talks with China
Covid may hamper Cambodia's bid to be upper-middle income state by 2030: PM
Fitch Ratings cuts UK's credit outlook to negative on fiscal risk
Asian Development Bank to provide $2.3-$2.5 bn for flood-hit Pakistan
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
UK, Ireland signal new hope of deal to end grinding Brexit trade feud
Risk of nuke 'Armageddon' highest since 1962 crisis, says Joe Biden
Business Standard

US adds 263,000 jobs; unemployment rate falls to 3.5% in September

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 250,000 job gains, with estimates ranging from as low as 127,000 to as high as 375,000

Topics
US jobless | US unemployment rate

Reuters 

Unemployment
The unemployment rate was at 3.7 per cent in August

US employers hired more workers than expected in September, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 per cent, pointing to a tight labour market which keeps the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for August was unrevised to show 315,000 jobs added as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 250,000 job gains, with estimates ranging from as low as 127,000 to as high as 375,000.

The unemployment rate was at 3.7 per cent in August.

With the labor market still tight, wage gains remained solid. Average hourly earnings increased 0.3 per cent after a similar rise in August. That lowered the annual increase in wages to 5.0 per cent from 5.2 per cent in August. The Atlanta Fed's wage tracker, which controls for compositional effects like skill level, occupation and geography, is running above 6 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US jobless

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 21:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.