US 'alarmed' by situation in Myanmar, urges military to release leaders

The United States on Sunday (local time) said it is alarmed by reports that the Myanmar military has taken steps to undermine the country's democratic transition, including the arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma, vowing to take action against those responsible.
In a statement, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that Washington opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition.
US President Joe Biden has been briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
The White House statement comes hours after it was reported Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint, and other senior officials had been detained by the military on early Monday.
"The US is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country's democratic transition, including arrest of State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma. President Biden has been briefed by NSA," the statement read.
The White House urged the military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law and to release those detained today.
"We continue to affirm our strong support for Burma's democratic institutions and in coordination with our regional partners, urge the military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law, and to release those detained today," the statement read."The US opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar's democratic transition and will take action against those responsible if these steps aren't reversed. We're monitoring the situation closely and stand with the people of Burma," it added.
