US, allies to hold Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine since invasion

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors by Russia elsewhere in Donbas
Ship to take metal from Mariupol to Russia; Ukraine decries looting
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
Ukrainian forces face grinding campaign as it waits for weapons from West
Russia has lost the Ukraine war, China made wrong bet: Ex-FS Shyam Saran
-
The United States and its allies are vowing to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed by its forces since they invaded Ukraine on February 24.
US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya told a UN Security Council meeting Thursday on strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law that in nearly 100 days the world has seen Russian forces bomb maternity hospitals, train stations, apartment buildings and homes and even kill civilians cycling down the street.
Zeya said the United States is working with its allies to support a broad range of international investigations into atrocities in Ukraine.
Ireland's Attorney General Paul Gallagher welcomed efforts over the last three months to support calls for justice in Ukraine, saying Ireland was one of 41 countries that quickly referred the situation in the country to the International Criminal Court.
Gallagher said the ICC has deployed a team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support staff to investigate Russian crimes and support Ukrainian efforts.
Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Western nations of hypocrisy for suddenly seeking international criminal justice over what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU