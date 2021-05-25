US allows its expired passport holders to travel back to country until Dec

citizens whose passports had expired and were travelling overseas will now be able to return to the country until December 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"US citizens currently overseas whose passports expired on or after January 1, 2020, may be able to use their expired for direct return travel to the until December 31, 2021," informed the Department of State on Monday.

However, recently expired passports cannot be used to travel from the US to an destination or to travel to a foreign country for any length of stay longer than an airport connection en route to the country or to a territory.

The State Department continues to strongly recommend citizens reconsider travel abroad and postpone their trips if possible.

"We also remind US citizens who wish to return to the country that proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within 72 hours of their flight's departure, is required for air travel to the United States. For those wishing to renew their upon their return to the United States, current processing times can be found at the official website," the statement read.

