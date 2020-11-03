JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Jack Ma summoned by China's regulators on eve of Ant Group debut
Business Standard

US bourses dominate in IPO listings, despite Ant's record public offer

In terms of the amount mobilised, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq occupy the top two positions

Topics
US markets

Samie Modak 

wall street
Hong Kong, where Ant mobilised $17.2 billion, is third

The US markets have been the biggest venues for IPOs this year, despite Ant Group’s record $34.4-billion IPO.

Chart


In terms of the amount mobilised, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq occupy the top two positions, with proceeds of $70.2 billion and $60.4 billion, respectively.

Chart


Hong Kong, where Ant mobilised $17.2 billion, is third while Shanghai’s SSE STR MK, where the firm raised $19.7 billion, is fourth — shows Refinitiv data.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 03 2020. 01:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.