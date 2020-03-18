US-Canada border to be temporarily closed to nonessential travel: Trump

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump signs US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, ends 'Nafta nightmare'
Donald Trump's China deal is his hedge against impeachment damage
Huawei plans to shift research center from US to Canada: CEO Ren Zhengfei
At cricket arena 'man of match' Donald Trump strikes chord with crowd
US President Trump, First Lady skip food during Sabarmati Ashram visit
-
The US-Canada border will close to nonessential traffic, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, saying details on the move would be announced later but that it would not affect trade between the two countries.
"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" Trump wrote.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU