Wall Street's main indexes slump at open as stimulus high fades
US-Canada border to be temporarily closed to nonessential travel: Trump

Trump said details on the move would be announced later but that it would not affect trade between the two countries

Reuters 

Donald trump
US President Donald Trump at The White House. AP

The US-Canada border will close to nonessential traffic, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, saying details on the move would be announced later but that it would not affect trade between the two countries.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" Trump wrote.
First Published: Wed, March 18 2020. 19:29 IST

