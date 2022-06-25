US Capitol police anticipates violence in wake of Court's abortion ruling

-
-
Police in the nation's capital are bringing in additional officers and mobilising in anticipation of growing protests outside the US Supreme Court.
The court issued a highly charged decision that ends constitutionally protection to abortion nearly 50 years after Roe v. Wade made abortion legal.
US Capitol Police says it has been working closely with other law enforcement agencies in order to prepare for demonstrations.
A law enforcement official says the department is mobilising its civil disturbance unit and also bringing on additional officers on Friday.
The official could not publicly discuss details of the internal security procedures and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Hundreds of people had already descended outside the court after the ruling was handed down on Friday.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is an abortion rights supporter and this year's chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.
He said on Friday, in response to the US Supreme Court ruling that sharply limits abortion, that North Carolina women will still be able to obtain reproductive health care in the state.
For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away, Cooper said in a news release.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who in 2019 signed into law a near total ban on abortion, said the state will ask a judge to lift an injunction and clear the way for the state to enforce the ban.
At the time, the Alabama law was the nation's most stringent abortion ban, making it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy with no exemption for pregnancies caused by rape and incest.
Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered, Ivey said in a statement, adding now that Roe is overturned, the state will immediately ask the court to strike down any legal barriers to enforcing this law.
The state of Missouri is acting quickly to enforce a state law banning abortion in the wake of a pivotal US Supreme Court ruling that limits abortion rights for millions of women.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he was acting immediately to enforce a state law banning abortion except in cases of medical emergency
The 2019 Missouri law included a trigger provision making effective upon notification by the attorney general that the US Supreme Court had overruled Roe v. Wade in whole or in part.
The court issued a ruling Friday that ended nearly 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion.
With this attorney general opinion, my office has effectively ended abortion in Missouri, said Schmitt, a Republican who also is running for US Senate.
