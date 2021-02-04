US charges member of Proud Boys for role in January 6 Capitol riot

A member of the nationalist organization Proud Boys has been charged in federal court for allegedly participating in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, the Justice Department said.

"A member of the Proud Boys, a nationalist organization, was arrested today and charged in federal court in the District of Columbia with obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, among other charges," the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Ethan Nordean 30, resident of the state of Washington, has been charged with obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the release said.

Nordean could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted on multiple charges, the release said.

Nordean is a self-described Sergeant-of-Arms of the Proud Boys' Seattle chapter.

The release said that prior to the January 6 incident, Nordean made several posts on social media suggesting he planned to organize a group to engage in conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)