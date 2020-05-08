US, China trade representatives agree to strengthen ties: China ministry

-
Top trade representatives of China and the United States held a phone call on Friday and agreed to strengthen macroeconomic and public health cooperation, China's commerce ministry said in a statement.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also agreed during the call that the two countries will work together to create a favourable environment for implementing the Phase 1 trade deal reached early this year, the ministry said.
The two sides agreed to maintain communication going forward, the Chinese commerce ministry said in its statement.
