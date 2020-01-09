JUST IN
Business Standard

US claims Ukraine airliner was accidentally brought down by Iran: Report

One US official said US satellites had detected the launch of two missiles shortly before the plane crashed, followed by evidence of an explosion

Reuters 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian air defenses, US officials said on Thursday.

One US official said US satellites had detected the launch of two missiles shortly before the plane crashed, followed by evidence of an explosion. Two officials said Washington believed the downing of the plane was accidental.

The Pentagon declined to comment.
First Published: Thu, January 09 2020. 23:01 IST

