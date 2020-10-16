US elections: Joe Biden raises record $383 mn, out-raises Trump by $135 mn

-
ALSO READ
US Presidential elections 2020: Biden says he would represent all Americans
Democratic convention kicks off with call to unite America and defeat Trump
Donald Trump 'playing down' Covid-19 in US is almost criminal: Biden
US polls: Pandemic overwhelms Trump's message in critical North Carolina
US elections 2020: If Joe Biden wins, it is probably bad news for Putin
-
President Donald Trump was out-raised by Democrat Joe Biden in September and is being outgunned financially by his rival with just weeks to go until Election Day.
Trump's campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated groups, raised USD 247.8 million in September, well short of the USD 383 million raised by Biden and the Democratic National Committee in the same period.
Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted that the Trump effort had USD 251.4 million on hand at the end of September, compared with USD 432 million for Biden.
Trump's financial disadvantage was once unthinkable incumbent presidents traditionally vastly out-raise their rivals and poses a stark challenge to his reelection prospects.
The president's campaign was betting on a well-stocked war chest to blanket airwaves and the web with Trump ads. But last week he was outspent on advertising by Biden by more than $10 million, according to the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.
President Trump hits final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election, Murtaugh tweeted.
Biden's fundraising benefited from a boost in donor enthusiasm following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Trump's widely panned performance in the first presidential debate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU