US funds face near-term headwinds from a range of global concerns: Experts

US funds, which have generated robust returns year-to-date, have slipped on the performance scorecard over the last one month. US funds have given negative returns of close to 2 per cent in one month.

In the same period, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap schemes have generated around 5 per cent of returns. According to experts, US funds have been facing near-term headwinds from a range of global concerns. "The US-China trade tensions, the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump and the attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia have been some of the recent ...