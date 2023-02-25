JUST IN
US GDP revised lower on weaker consumer spending in fourth quarter
Oil prices drop as rising inventories offset Russian output cuts
US dollar surges to seven-week highs after strong inflation data
Nepal preparing MoU with NHPC, state-run VUCL to develop hydropower project
Malaysia raises development spending, taxes for rich in 2023 budget
China economy to rebound in 2023 under precise monetary policy: PBoC
UK doubled visas for residence last year despite aim to cut migration
German economy shrank more than expected by 0.4% in fourth quarter of 2022
No country can come out of difficulties if basic industry is terrorism: EAM
G20 leaders to gauge toll on global economy on Ukraine war's anniversary
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Inside Taiwanese chip giant, US expansion stokes tension: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US GDP revised lower on weaker consumer spending in fourth quarter

Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 2.7 per cent annualised rate during the period, Commerce Department data showed

Topics
US | GDP | consumer spending

Agencies 

US Dollar, dollar
Photo: Bloomberg

US economic growth in the fourth quarter was weaker than previously estimated, reflecting a downward revision to consumer spending. Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 2.7 per cent annualised rate during the period, Commerce Department data showed on Thursday. The figure compares with a previously reported 2.9 per cent advance.

German economy shrinks 0.4%

The German economy contracted more strongly than expected in the final three months of 2022, as inflation and the energy crisis took their toll on household consumption and capital investment. The economy shrank by 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the previous three months, the statistics office said on Friday.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 00:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.