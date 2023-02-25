US GDP revised lower on weaker consumer spending in fourth quarter

economic growth in the fourth quarter was weaker than previously estimated, reflecting a downward revision to . Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 2.7 per cent annualised rate during the period, Commerce Department data showed on Thursday. The figure compares with a previously reported 2.9 per cent advance.

German shrinks 0.4%

The German contracted more strongly than expected in the final three months of 2022, as and the energy crisis took their toll on household consumption and capital investment. The shrank by 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the previous three months, the statistics office said on Friday.