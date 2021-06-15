US government assessing reported leak at Chinese nuclear power plant

The is assessing a report of a leak at a Chinese plant, after French frim EDF that partly owns and helps to operate it warned of an "imminent radiological threat."



The warning included an accusation that the Chinese safety authority was raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the Taishan Plant in Guangdong province in order to avoid having to shut it down, CNN quoted a letter from the French company to the US Department of Energy.

EDF said a build-up of inert gases at the station in Taishan seemed to be due to issue with some fuel rods. A spokesman for the company told reporters measurements of inert gases in the plant were below maximum levels authorised in State-run General Nuclear Power Group, just before the report was published, said operations at its power station meet safety rules and the surrounding environment is safe.