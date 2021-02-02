US: Harris speaks to Canadian PM, pledges to maintain strategic partnership

-
In her first call to a foreign leader, US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday and underscored Canada's deep importance to the United States as an economic and strategic partner.
"The Vice President underscored Canada's deep importance to the United States as an economic and strategic partner, and she expressed the United States' desire to work closely with Canada on a wide range of issues, including combating the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing climate change and expanding our economic partnership in ways that advance the recovery and create jobs in both countries," the White House said in a readout of the call.
Harris also expressed strong solidarity with Canada regarding the issue of two Canadian citizens unjustly detained by China and made it clear that the US would continue to do everything it can to secure their release, the White House said.
During the call, the US vice president and the Canadian prime minister agreed to remain in close touch and support all efforts to expand bilateral cooperation.
