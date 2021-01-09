US House Democrats to introduce impeachment charges against Trump on Monday

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to introduce new articles of impeachment against Republican President on Monday, calling for his removal from office, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The sources said the articles, which are formal charges of misconduct, were crafted by Democratic Representatives David Cicilline, Ted Lieu and Jamie Raskin following this week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

A copy of the measure circulating among members of Congress charges Trump with “inciting violence against the government of the United States” in a bid to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

The articles also cite Trump’s hour-long phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he asked the state election official to “find” enough votes to overturn that state’s election, which Biden won.