JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs gets conditional nod to build Toronto smart city
Business Standard

US House formalises Trump impeachment process in landmark vote

The chamber voted largely along party lines, 232 to 196, to formalise the process, which also provides for opportunities for Trump's counsel to cross-examine witnesses

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg

Congress formally opened a new, public phase of its presidential investigation Thursday as US lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process against Donald Trump.

"Today, the House takes the next step forward as we establish the procedures for open hearings conducted by the House Intelligence Committee so that the public can see the facts for themselves," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said shortly before the vote.

The chamber voted largely along party lines, 232 to 196, to formalise the process, which also provides for opportunities for Trump's counsel to cross-examine witnesses.

First Published: Thu, October 31 2019. 21:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU