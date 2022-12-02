US House gets access to Trump's tax returns after years-long fight

A US House of Representatives committee has obtained access to Donald Trump's returns, following a years-long court fight with the Republican former president who has accused the Democratic-led panel of being politically motivated.



"Treasury has complied with last week's court decision," a Treasury Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement late on Wednesday. The spokesperson declined to say whether the committee had yet accessed the documents. The development was reported earlier by CNN.



The Ways and Means Committee obtained the returns following a Supreme Court decision clearing their release. It has been seeking the returns spanning 2015 through 2020, which it says it needs to establish whether the Internal Revenue Service is properly auditing presidential returns and whether new legislation is needed.



The panel will have little time to do its work, with Republicans poised to take the House majority in January.



Trump, who on November 15 began his third consecutive run for the presidency, fought the committee tooth and nail to avoid releasing them.



He was the first president in four decades not to release his returns as he sought to keep secret the details of his wealth and the activities of his real estate company, the Trump Organisation. It had long been customary, though not required, for major party presidential candidates to release their returns.



Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, reported heavy losses from his business enterprises over several years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)