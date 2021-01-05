US House presents bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

On the first day of the 117th Congress, a lawmaker has introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives to terminate the designation of as a major non-NATO Ally.

Introduced by Republican Congressman Andy Biggs, the bill removes Pakistan's designation as a major non-NATO ally, a status that allows for various benefits such as access to excess US defense supplies and participation in cooperative defense research and development projects.

The bill also notes that the US President cannot issue a separate designation of as a Major NATO ally, unless a presidential certification that continues to conduct military operations that are contributing to significantly disrupting the safe haven and freedom of movement of the Haqqani Network in Pakistan.

It also seeks a presidential certification that Pakistan has taken steps to demonstrate its commitment to prevent the Haqqani Network from using any Pakistani territory as a safe haven and that the Pak government actively coordinates with Afghanistan to restrict the movement of militants, such as the Haqqani Network, along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

The bill also asks the president to certify that Pakistan has shown progress in arresting and prosecuting Haqqani Network senior leaders and mid-level operatives.