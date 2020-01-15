JUST IN
US House to vote today on sending Trump impeachment articles to Senate

The 435-member US House of Representatives last month, where Democrats enjoy a majority, charged Trump with "high crimes and misdemeanours"

Press Trust of India 

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The House of Representatives would vote on Wednesday to send to the US Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, lawmakers from the opposition Democratic party said on Tuesday.

The 435-member US House of Representatives last month, where Democrats enjoy a majority, charged Trump with "high crimes and misdemeanours" and impeached him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 01:15 IST

