US household wealth declines for first time in 2 years in 1st quarter

That said, stock markets have continued weakening into the second quarter over concern about a surge in inflation to 40-year highs and whether the Fed's aggressive response to it could stall the . That suggests Americans' wealth likely took another hit from the start of April onward.

Still, the report showed household balance sheets overall remained healthy through the first three months of the year - some $32.5 trillion above pre-pandemic levels - and looked likely to continue to support strength in consumer spending in the face of high inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)