JUST IN
US immigrants generate 36% of nation's innovation, finds NBER study
Myanmar's exports up 15.09% in over 8 months of FY 22-23: Govt data
Nepal's power sector may lose competitive advantage to India's new policy
Pakistan to seek US help to secure $13 bn loans at Geneva meet for projects
India-Bangladesh border haats will reopen soon: Dhaka Commerce Minister
China job prospects, incomes plunge to new lows amid economic slowdown
Uttar Pradesh Ministers to hold roadshows in 7 cities for upcoming GIS
President Biden signs bill to study salt lakes in drought-hit US West
France to provide two observation satellites, receiving station to Poland
Russia issues decree to ban oil sales to nations adhering price cap: Report
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Economy
Airlines worldwide keep capacity tight despite boom in Chinese demand
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US immigrants generate 36% of nation's innovation, finds NBER study

About 36% of the innovative output of the past three decades can be attributed to immigrants - who make up 16% of the country's inventors, the paper concludes

Topics
USA | US immigrants | US economy

Augusta Saraiva | Bloomberg 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Immigrant inventors in the US are “substantially” more productive than native-born scientists, according to a paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

About 36% of the innovative output of the past three decades can be attributed to immigrants — who make up 16% of the country’s inventors, the paper concludes. Foreign-born inventors are directly behind almost a quarter of all patents, and their work indirectly contributes to additional findings by US-born scientists.

“Over a third of US innovation can be attributed to this source, highlighting the importance of diversity, of combining inventors with different knowledge and backgrounds to push the innovation frontier,” according to the authors led by Shai Bernstein, a Harvard Business School economist.

graph

The researchers looked at metrics including the number of patents, patent citations and the economic value of patents since 1990. The contribution of high-skilled immigrants is broad — not particularly concentrated in specific sectors — but they generate a significant share of innovative output in the technology, medical and chemical industries, according to the study.

The paper also finds that foreign-born inventors tend to have more collaborators than native scientists and are more likely to work with other immigrants.

These inventors “appear to facilitate the importation of foreign knowledge into the US, with immigrant inventors relying more heavily on foreign technologies and collaborating more with foreign inventors,” the authors wrote.

Immigration rebounded in 2022 after two years of restrictions and visa backlogs due to the Covid-19 crisis. The pandemic accelerated declines that started under former President Donald Trump, and the lack of immigrants is among the contributing factors to shortages in the labor market today.

Even with the recent influx, there are about 1.7 million fewer working-age immigrants living in the US than there would have been if immigration had continued at its pre-2020 pace, separate research shows. About 600,000 of those missing immigrants would have been college-educated.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 09:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.