US imposes tariffs on aluminum sheet from India, 17 other countries

-
ALSO READ
India initiates probe into alleged dumping of aluminium foil from 4 nations
Domestic aluminium cos pitch hard on three levels to counter cheap imports
Aluminium firms seek tariff, non-tariff support fearing sluggish demand
Hike in prices of renewable certificates unnerves aluminium players
Vedanta cuts aluminium cost by 20% in Q4 amid coronavirus pandemic
-
The United States is imposing new tariffs on $1.96 billion worth of aluminum sheet products from 18 countries after determining that the goods were being dumped, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday.
The tariffs were being immediately imposed on countries including Germany and Bahrain, even though the department's determination that there was dumping was preliminary, he told Fox Business Network.
India, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey were also affected, he said.
Ross said the US International Trade Commission would make the final determination in February 2021.
He said China was not on the list, adding U.S. tariffs had already been imposed on Beijing's aluminum products, which led to Chinese excess capacity that displaced production in other countries and resulted in dumping in the United States.
The tariff rate would be largest against Germany with 52% to 132% followed by Bahrain with rates in single digits, Ross said.
He said a rise in U.S. consumption of certain products amid the pandemic, such as recreational vehicles and boats, increased the importance of aluminum sheet pricing.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU