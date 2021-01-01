US imposes tariffs on French, German goods in Airbus-Boeing spat

-
The US government on Wednesday said it would raise tariffs on certain European Union products, including aircraft components and wines from France and Germany, the latest twist in a 16-year battle over aircraft subsidies between Washington and Brussels.
In a statement, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said it was adding tariffs on aircraft manufacturing parts and certain non-sparkling wines as well as cognacs and other brandies from France and Germany.
The USTR did not say when the tariffs would take effect but noted that additional details would be “forthcoming.” The US action comes as US and European negotiators continue talks about ending the long-running dispute over government aid to Europe’s Airbus SE, which is politically backed by Britain, France, Germany and Spain, and US aid to planemaker Boeing.
President Donald Trump has extended visa sanctions on countries refusing to repatriate their citizens who violated laws in the United States.
The visa sanctions on such countries were set to expire on December 31.
