US joins India-led International Solar Alliance as member country

-
ALSO READ
Solar Eclipse 2021: How and where to watch, eclipse timing, and more
Even in India's sunny cities, rooftop solar systems come under a cloud
NTPC gets govt nod to set up country's single largest solar park in Gujarat
India shines in energy transition with strong renewable path
India, UK to launch solar Green Grids Initiative at COP26 summit in Glasgow
-
The United States on Wednesday became the 101st member country of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA), as US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry signed the ISA framework agreement to catalyse global energy transition through a solar-led approach.
Kerry described the US membership as a major step towards the rapid deployment of solar power, as he formally signed the framework agreement at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
It has long been coming, and we are happy to join the International Solar Alliance, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in making, said Kerry.
We worked out the details and this is a process we are pleased to be a part of. This will be an important contribution to more rapid deployment of solar globally. It will be particularly important for developing countries, he said.
Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav welcomed the US as the 101st member of the ISA.
This move will strengthen the ISA and propel future action on providing a clean source of energy to the world, said Yadav.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU