US joins India-led International Solar Alliance as member country

DoorDash shares jump 17% on $8 billion deal, earnings beat
Business Standard

The US on Wednesday became member country of the International Solar Alliance (ISA)

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav welcomed the US as the 101st member of the ISA

The United States on Wednesday became the 101st member country of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA), as US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry signed the ISA framework agreement to catalyse global energy transition through a solar-led approach.

Kerry described the US membership as a major step towards the rapid deployment of solar power, as he formally signed the framework agreement at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

It has long been coming, and we are happy to join the International Solar Alliance, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in making, said Kerry.

We worked out the details and this is a process we are pleased to be a part of. This will be an important contribution to more rapid deployment of solar globally. It will be particularly important for developing countries, he said.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav welcomed the US as the 101st member of the ISA.

This move will strengthen the ISA and propel future action on providing a clean source of energy to the world, said Yadav.

First Published: Wed, November 10 2021. 20:57 IST

