US Judge orders White House to restore CNN reporter Jim Acosta's access

A federal judge on Friday ordered the to reinstate the press credentials of Jim Acosta, whose pass was revoked after a heated exchange with President Donald Trump, the network said.

Judge Timothy Kelly issued a temporary restraining order that requires the to restore Acosta's access until a full hearing is held, according to the network.

CNN and other media groups, including Trump-endorsed Fox News, backed the lawsuit which claimed the revoking of Acosta's pass violated constitutional guarantees of a free press.