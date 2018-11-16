JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

UK business backs Theresa May's Brexit deal but plans for the worst
Business Standard

US Judge orders White House to restore CNN reporter Jim Acosta's access

CNN and other media groups, including Trump-endorsed Fox News, backed the lawsuit

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

CNN reporter Jim Acosta
CNN reporter Jim Acosta

A federal judge on Friday ordered the White House to reinstate the press credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta, whose pass was revoked after a heated exchange with President Donald Trump, the network said.

Judge Timothy Kelly issued a temporary restraining order that requires the White House to restore Acosta's access until a full hearing is held, according to the network.

CNN and other media groups, including Trump-endorsed Fox News, backed the lawsuit which claimed the revoking of Acosta's pass violated constitutional guarantees of a free press.
First Published: Fri, November 16 2018. 21:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements