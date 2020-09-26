US Justice Department pushes for immediate ban on downloads of WeChat

-
The Justice Department is seeking an immediate ban on downloads of WeChat in Apple and Google app stores, saying the Chinese-owned messaging service is a threat to the security of the US.
Last week the US Commerce Department moved to ban WeChat from US app stores but on Saturday, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California agreed to delay US restrictions, saying they would affect users' First Amendment rights.
In a filing Friday, the Justice Department asked Beeler to allow for an immediate ban while the case works its way through court.
