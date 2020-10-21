US Justice Department sues Google in biggest antitrust case in 20 years

The US Justice Department and 11 states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals.



did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Google, whose search engine is so ubiquitous that its name has become a verb, had revenue of $162 billion in 2019, more than the nation of Hungary.



Coming just days before the US presidential election, the filing’s timing could be seen as a political gesture since it fulfills a promise made by President Donald Trump to his supporters to hold certain to account for allegedly stifling conservative voices.



Republican Senator Josh Hawley, a vociferous critic, accused the company of keeping power through “illegal means” and called the lawsuit “the most important antitrust case in a generation.” It could be comparable to the lawsuit against Microsoft Corp filed in 1998 and the 1974 case against AT&T which led to the breakup of the Bell System.



The federal lawsuit marks a rare moment of agreement between the Trump administration and progressive Democrats. US Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted on September 10, using the hash tag #BreakUpBigTech, that she wanted “swift, aggressive action.” The 11 states which joined the lawsuit all have Republican attorneys general.



More lawsuits could be in the offing since probes by state attorneys general into Google's broader businesses are under way, as well as an investigation of its broader digital advertising businesses. A group of attorneys general led by Texas is expected to file a separate lawsuit focused on digital advertising as soon as November.

