US likely to announce $750 mn new military aid package for Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
French govt unveils aid to counter fallout from Russia-Ukraine war
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Biden approves $200 mn aid for Ukraine under Emergency Powers: Report
US to provide nearly $54 mn in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
The United States is likely to announce a new military aid package worth USD 750 million for Ukraine amid the ongoing war in the country, said a media report citing US officials.
US President Joe Biden's administration is set to expand the scope of weapons it is providing to Ukraine with the Pentagon looking to transfer a range of sophisticated equipment including armoured Humvees, The Washington Post reported citing the officials.
According to the officials, the preliminary plans circulating among government officials and lawmakers in Washington included howitzer cannons, coastal defence drones and protective suits to safeguard personnel in the event of a chemical, biological or nuclear attack, however, it is not certain if all these items will be included in the final package. Notably, the new package comes on top of over USD 1.7 billion of assistance provided to Ukraine by the US since Russia launched its military operation on February 24.
Meanwhile, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby informed that Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday. The discussion was part of a "constant dialogue and conversation" between the two officials and focused in part on the weapons and other assistance being provided to Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.
On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine, which the West has termed an unprovoked war. As a result of this, the Western countries have imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU