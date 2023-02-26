US media drops Dilbert as creator calls Black people 'hate group'

The cartoon Dilbert has been dropped from numerous newspapers in response to racist comments by its creator, Scott Adams — who introduced IIT into the American discourse — on his YouTube channel. Adams called Black Americans a “hate group” and suggested white Americans “get the hell away from Black people” in response to a conservative organisation’s poll purporting to show that many African Americans do not agree with the statement: “It’s OK to be white.”

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people ... that’s a hate group,” said Adams. “And I don’t want to have anything to do with them.” The comments ignited a furor on social media, along with calls for the conservative cartoonist’s work to be dropped from publishers’ rosters.

His once-popular comic strip, which lampoons corporate culture and was launched in 1989, will no longer be carried by The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, the USA Today-affiliated group of newspapers and others, the newspapers announced on Friday and Saturday.

“In light of Scott Adams’s recent statements promoting segregation, The Washington Post has ceased publication of the Dilbert comic strip,” the newspaper said on Saturday.

On Friday, the USA Today Network, which runs more than 300 newspapers, said it “will no longer publish the Dilbert comic due to recent discriminatory comments by its creator.”

The Los Angeles Times on Saturday said it too would drop the strip.

Adams’s initial remarks came in response to a conservative Rasmussen Poll that appeared to show that 26 per cent of Black respondents said they disagreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white”.

Another 21 per cent said they were not sure.