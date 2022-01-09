US mulls technology restrictions on Russia to stymie Putin

-
-
The Biden administration and U.S. allies are discussing possible export controls on Russia, including curbs on sensitive technology and electronics, to be imposed if President Vladimir Putin seizes more of Ukraine, a person familiar with the discussions said.
While no decisions have been made, the trade restrictions could apply to exports from the U.S. to Russia and possibly to some foreign-made products, according to the person. Also being considered are measures to deprive Russia of microelectronics made with or based on U.S. software or technology, the person said.
As President Joe Biden’s administration steps up its rhetoric against the Kremlin ahead of a series of talks involving Russia next week, the scenarios would seek to leverage U.S. dominance in technology to hit Russia’s military, civilian sectors and technological ambitions.
The impact could range from aircraft avionics and machine tools to smartphones, games consoles, tablets and televisions, the person said. Under some actions, Russia could face export controls as stringent as those for Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria, according to the person.
Meanwhile, Russia said on Sunday it would not make any concessions under U.S. pressure at talks this week on the Ukraine crisis and its demands for Western security guarantees, and that there was a risk they might end quickly.
Talks are due in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna but the state-owned RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying it was entirely possible that diplomacy could end abruptly after a single meeting.
"I can't rule out anything, this is an entirely possible scenario and the Americans... should have no illusions about this," he was quoted as saying.
