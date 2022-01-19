US must abandon plans to supply arms to Ukraine: Russian Embassy

-
-
The United States should reaffirm its interest in the diplomatic resolution of tensions around Ukraine by refusing to supply weapons to Kiev, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.
"If the United States is truly committed to diplomatic efforts to resolve the intra-Ukrainian conflict, it should abandon plans to supply new batches of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the embassy said on Facebook.
According to the statement, Washington should instead use its influence on the Ukrainian authorities to persuade them to stop sabotaging the Minsk agreements.
The embassy also recalled that Russia does not plan to invade Ukraine.
"On January 18, The White House, US Department of State and #Pentagon high-ranking officials spoke with one voice about the absence of de-escalation steps on the Russian-Ukrainian border. Moreover, they argued that our country could invade the neighboring state at any moment, including from the territory of Belarus," it said.
"We stress once again: Russia is not going to attack anyone. The practice of moving troops on our own soil is a sovereign right. We call to end the hysteria and not to pile on tension around the Donbas problem. And most importantly - not to push 'hotheads' in Kiev towards new provocations," the embassy said.
