US needs unity to fight climate change: Former US President Barack Obama

Former US President says he believes that President Biden's climate package will be historic and he welcomed the efforts of all US politicians, Democrats and Republicans, in working toward slowing down global warming.

Obama spoke Monday on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Glasgow.

I believe President Biden's Build Back Better bill will be historic. But I know Joe Biden wanted to do even more," Obama said. Both of us have been constrained by the fact that one of our two major parties have decided to not only sit on the sidelines, but express hostility towards climate science and make a partisan issue.

"That's got to stop. Saving the planet isn't a partisan issue. I welcome any faction within the Republican Party that takes seriously," Obama added.

He said will affect all Americans and everyone on the planet, no matter how they voted.

It doesn't matter if you're a Republican or a Democrat if your Florida house is flooded, or your crops in the Dakotas are failing, or your California house is burning. Nature, physics, climate science they don't care about party affiliation, Obama said. "We need everybody even if we disagree on other things.

