US nurse faints after getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine shot, recovers

A nurse at a Chattanooga hospital in Tennessee, the United States fainted at a press conference after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shot. The nurse, Tiffany Dover, was addressing a press conference when she lifted her hand to her head, apologized, and said she was feeling dizzy.
"Sorry, I'm feeling really dizzy," the nurse is heard saying before walking away and fainting on live TV. In the video, she can be seen fainting as doctors catch her and lower her to the ground. While addressing the press conference, Tiffany Dover said, "All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so, therefore, you know, my team will be getting the first chances to get the vaccine." It was when she passed out.
According to a report in AP, Tiffany Dover later explained to reporters afterward that she has a condition that sometimes causes her to faint when she feels pain. After recovering, she said, "It just hit me all of the sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone."
