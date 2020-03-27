US offers $15 mn reward for arrest of Venezuelan President Maduro: Pompeo

-
ALSO READ
US preparing to sign deal with Taliban on February 29, says Mike Pompeo
Trafficking survivors want more focus on justice than their testimonies
US to cut $1 bn in aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo's unannounced visit
US has re-established deterrence but it's not everlasting: Pompeo on Iran
China's Communist Party a threat to Americans' health, lifestyle: Pompeo
-
The United States will offer $15 million for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on drug-trafficking charges, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.
Pompeo announced the reward as the Justice Department unveiled charges against Maduro, describing him like a common criminal rather than a head of state as Washington tries to help opposition leader Juan Guaido take power in Venezuela.
"The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent, responsible, representative government that serves the needs of the people -- and that does not betray the trust of the people by condoning or employing public officials that engage in illicit narcotics trafficking," Pompeo said in a statement.
Apart from $15 million reward for Maduro, US also reportedly announced a $10 million for information leading to the arrest of his associates in the drug trafficking case.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU