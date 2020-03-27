JUST IN
US offers $15 mn reward for arrest of Venezuelan President Maduro: Pompeo

Apart from $15 million reward for Maduro, US also announced a $10 million for information leading to the arrest of his associates in the drug trafficking case.

BS Web Team & AFP 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

The United States will offer $15 million for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on drug-trafficking charges, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.

Pompeo announced the reward as the Justice Department unveiled charges against Maduro, describing him like a common criminal rather than a head of state as Washington tries to help opposition leader Juan Guaido take power in Venezuela.

"The Venezuelan people deserve a transparent, responsible, representative government that serves the needs of the people -- and that does not betray the trust of the people by condoning or employing public officials that engage in illicit narcotics trafficking," Pompeo said in a statement.

First Published: Fri, March 27 2020. 00:07 IST

