US orders families of embassy employees in Kyiv to evacuate from Ukraine

The US State Department ordered families of personnel of the US Embassy in Kiev to begin evacuation from starting Monday, a Fox News correspondent said on Twitter, citing US officials.

On Friday, CNN reported that the US Embassy in addressed the Department of State with a request to allow secondary staff to leave the country.

"State Department orders families of U.S. embassy personnel in to begin evacuating the country as soon as Monday: U.S. officials," Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson tweeted.

Meanwhile, a White House correspondent said citing a unnamed official that the US Department of State was likely to strongly recommend American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country next week.

"Next week, the State Department is also expected to encourage Americans to begin leaving Ukraine by commercial flights, 'while those are still available,' one official said," Jacqui Heinrich wrote on Twitter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)