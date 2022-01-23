US orders families of embassy employees in Kyiv to evacuate from Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid rising tensions over Ukraine
Afghan crisis: Rockets target US troops as core diplomats fly out of Kabul
Another evacuation flight leaves Afghanistan with 21 US citizens onboard
Ukraine, Iran deny hijacking of evacuation plane from Afghanistan: Report
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
-
The US State Department ordered families of personnel of the US Embassy in Kiev to begin evacuation from Ukraine starting Monday, a Fox News correspondent said on Twitter, citing US officials.
On Friday, CNN reported that the US Embassy in Ukraine addressed the Department of State with a request to allow secondary staff to leave the country.
"State Department orders families of U.S. embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin evacuating the country as soon as Monday: U.S. officials," Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson tweeted.
Meanwhile, a White House correspondent said citing a unnamed official that the US Department of State was likely to strongly recommend American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country next week.
"Next week, the State Department is also expected to encourage Americans to begin leaving Ukraine by commercial flights, 'while those are still available,' one official said," Jacqui Heinrich wrote on Twitter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU