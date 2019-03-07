JUST IN
US President Donald Trump accidentally calls Apple CEO 'Tim Apple'

This is the second time in a year when Donald Trump has got a CEO's name wrong. Last year, he called Lockheed Martin's CEO Marillyn Hewson 'Marillyn Lockheed'

BS Web Team 

Apple CEO Tim Cook talks with U.S. President Donald Trump as they participate in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting | Photo: Reuters

In a major goof-up, Donald Trump on Wednesday referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as 'Tim Apple' at a conference in the White House.

“We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” Trump said. Tim Cook was sitting just next to him when he made the remark. Tim Cook had a nametag in front of him at the time.

This is the second time in a year when Donald Trump has got a CEO's name wrong.

Last year, he called Lockheed Martin’s CEO Marillyn Hewson “Marillyn Lockheed.”

Trump was addressing a meeting on the importance of technology on education where industry leaders, including Tim Cook, were present.

This was the first meeting of the newly convened American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 09:14 IST

