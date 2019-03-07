US President Donald Trump accidentally calls Apple CEO 'Tim Apple'

In a major goof-up, on Wednesday referred to as 'Tim Apple' at a conference in the White House.

“We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” Trump said. was sitting just next to him when he made the remark. had a nametag in front of him at the time.

This is the second time in a year when has got a CEO's name wrong.

Last year, he called Lockheed Martin’s CEO Marillyn Hewson “Marillyn Lockheed.”

Trump was addressing a meeting on the importance of technology on education where industry leaders, including Tim Cook, were present.

This was the first meeting of the newly convened American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.